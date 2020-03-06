Motoring News 6.3.2020 10:11 am

Honda slated to unveil new compact global SUV later this year

Charl Bosch
Newcomer will measure below the critical four-metre in overall length mark, and ride on the same platform as the new City.

Honda is reportedly set to unveil a new global compact SUV later this year that will slot-in below the HR-V in its crossover/SUV line-up.

First reported by Japan’s Best Car last year, Autocar India reports that the newcomer will measure below the critical four-metre in overall length mark, and ride on the same platform as the new City with power coming set to come from the sedan’s 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. A hybrid, likely to use the 1.5-litre e:HEV powerunit from the Jazz, could also be added at a later stage.

In India, the model will go up the against the segment dominating Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and its forthcoming rebadged Toyota offshoot, the Nissan Kicks, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport, though it remains to be seen how it will be positioned relative to the WR-V (pictured) also sold in South America.

Globally, the yet-to-be-seen small Honda will also come against the Toyota Raize and possibly even next segment up models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen T-Cross, Mazda CX-3, Renault Captur, Ford Puma and the PSA-underpinned, new Opel Mokka X.

Note: image sourced from zigwheels.com

