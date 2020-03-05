Leaked: China’s Volkswagen CC Travel Edition morphs into Arteon Shooting Brake

Its debut in Europe essentially confirmed after bowing in China two months ago as the CC Travel Edition, the Shooting Brake version of the Volkswagen Arteon has leaked on social media completely devoid of any disguise.

Despite the grainy picture quality, the images, posted by the CocheSpias Instagram page, sees the Shooting Brake being near identical to the Travel Edition that still uses the CC moniker in China which adorned the previous generation Passat based four-door coupe.

While little else is known, expect the Shooting Brake to feature the same interior as its sedan sibling, and the same assortment of TDI and TSI engines. Also likely is a performance R model that will mirror the recently spotted prototype in being powered by either the same 2.0 TSI as the forthcoming Golf R, or a twin-turbocharged 3.0 TSI estimated to produce 301 kW.

Although a certainty for Europe, it seems unlikely that the Shooting Brake will be offered in South Africa given the Arteon’s poor monthly sales figures and limited model line-up comprising of the 206 kW 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion DSG.

