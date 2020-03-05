Forbidden for South Africa hot Skoda Octavia goes to the plug

A marque once mentioned as possibly heading to South Africa, Volkswagen’s Czech division, Skoda, has unveiled its first ever performance plug-in hybrid vRS model based on the Octavia.

Available as either a sedan or Combi estate, Octavia vRS iV is motivated by the same 110 kW 1.4 TSI engine as the Golf GTE and Seat Leon, with the addition of a 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack resulting in a combined output of 180kW/400Nm.

Paired to a six-speed DSG with a claimed all-electric range of 60 km, the front-wheel-drive vRS iV will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds regardless of which bodystyle, with the top speed being pegged at 225 km/h. As standard, the iV features the lowered sports suspension and retuned power steering.

Differentiating itself from the standard Octavia, the iV comes with a vRS specific front and rear apron, a black vRS badged grille, wider front air intakes and a honeycomb lower air dam, red RS brake calipers, a black rear boot spoiler and diffuser, vRS bespoke fog lights and standard black 18-inch alloy wheels with 19-inches being optional.

Until the arrival of the petrol-powered vRS, the iV serves as the range topping performance Octavia model with unique interior touches consisting of a leather-wrapped vRS multi-function steering wheel, black fabric sport seats with Alcantara and leather finished Ergo chairs optional, red or silver/grey stitching on the seats themselves as well as on the steering wheel, dashboard and armrest, aluminium pedals and decorative vRS stripes.

In Europe, sales will commence later this year but as mentioned, the chances of it reaching South Africa are virtually non-existent.

