Electric heart confirmed for Mercedes-Benz G-Class but no exact time given

With the announcement last year that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class will become available with an electric drivetrain, the three-pointed star’s CEO has confirmed that concept testing has already kicked-off.

In an exclusive interview with Australia’s caradvice.com.au, Ola Källenius stated that the iconic G, which has reportedly broken all sales records since the new W463 generation went into mass production last year, “is going to go electric”, but immediately add that, “in a few years you’ll be able to go electric with the G”.

“The G-Wagen transcends all segments and almost the logic of the car industry, it’s like it is its own company you could say,” Källenius, who also serves as Chairman of Benz’s parent company, Daimler, told the online publication.

He however added that the move was only a matter of time given the planned rollout of 22 electrically assisted models by 2022 and the desire to be carbon neutral.

“We have made a very clear decision – as a general mental flicking of the switch – that modern luxury is going to be sustainable,” Källenius said.

“There are no ifs or buts, and now we’re just talking about how fast we can get there, the technologies, the economical impact of this. We have made full commitment to writing the electrical chapter”.

At present, it remains unknown as to when the electric G will be revealed, but based on Källenius’ comments, chances are that sightings of pre-production test mules will soon become a regular occurrence on various online platforms.

