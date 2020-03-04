 
 
The Cool Down Lap: Sandra Labuscagne Jonck

“Women are far too easily labelled non-technical with no mechanical skill. I pride myself on my knowledge of the mechanical workings of the car”.

With Cross Country racing rightly identified as the toughest form of South African motorsport, female competitors are few and far between. Those who do take to this world of hard knocks and improbable speeds over routes completely unsuitable for rapid travel, do so as navigators. That rule is no longer valid. Since last year, Sandra Labuscagne Jonck has joined the ranks of South Africa’s top cross country racing drivers. She has entered the Special Vehicle category of this year’s South African Cross Country championship in a Total Agri Porter, with her husband Jaco Jonck as navigator. That makes Sandra unique...


