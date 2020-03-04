Toyota C-HR crosses in more tech and style

One of the first models to break away from its usual conservative styling roots, the Toyota C-HR has, since going on sale in South Africa three years ago, been something of a quiet entity as the segment it competes in exploded at a rapid rate. Undeniably a niche model skewed more towards the sporty side of the compact SUV market rather than a fully-fledged volume seeker, the youthful and funky Coupe High-Rider has now benefited from a mid-life facelift that not only brings a few cosmetic enhancements, but also new comfort and safety features. Arguably one of the few models...

Undeniably a niche model skewed more towards the sporty side of the compact SUV market rather than a fully-fledged volume seeker, the youthful and funky Coupe High-Rider has now benefited from a mid-life facelift that not only brings a few cosmetic enhancements, but also new comfort and safety features.

Arguably one of the few models that can lay claim to the adage of having aged rather well, the exterior changes, although small, are easy to spot with Toyota having moved the front fog lights to the flanks of the widened bumper while also changing the lip spoiler from black to body coloured.

In addition, the lower air dam has been redesigned, the side air intakes made more vertical and new headlights with integrated LEDs, already offered on the flagship Luxury derivative, made standard on the base and mid-range Plus models. New 17-inch alloy wheels are offered on the base model with the Plus and Luxury getting turbine-style 18-inch alloys.

At the rear, new tail light clusters and a gloss black spoiler incorporated into the bootlid round the changes off, together with two new colours, Oxide Bronze and Inferno Orange, plus a bi-tone finish for the Luxury that combines a gloss black roof with three hues, Inferno Orange, Passion Red and Nebula Blue.

Open the door and the C-HR’s minimalist design cabin has been retained, but with the driver angled touchscreen infotainment system now measuring eight-inches and appearing cleaner and more upmarket than the previous 6.1-inch display that resembled a retro-fitted, previous generation Quantum derived unit.

Equipped with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota has made the display standard across the C-HR line-up, together with its Connect in-car Wi-Fi system that comprises a 15GB data bundle that can be topped up when finished. Reserved for the Plus is a bigger TFT instrument cluster display that now measures the same 4.2-inches as the Luxury.

As mentioned, Toyota has addressed the previous safety equipment shortages with a total of seven airbags included on all models, while the Luxury comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense that consists of Rear Cross Traffi c Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Pre-Crash Assist and Lane Keeping Assist.

Where things have not changed is underneath the bonnet where Toyota has kept the 1.2-litre, 8NRFTS turbocharged petrol engine that feeds 85kW/185Nm to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission standard on the base and Plus, or a CVT which is the sole option on the Luxury.

At the local media launch, that started in George and finished in Cape Town, the dynamic prowess of the C-HR showed through as it felt planted and without much body roll when tasked with the demanding Outeniqua Pass. What’s more, Toyota has revised the power steering system, thus resulting in improved feel, better feedback and sharper turn-in.

An area which the C-HR has never disappointed in before, the diminutive 85 kW powerunit punches above its size and offers good response with very minimal lag, although selecting Sport mode rather than leaving it in Normal or Eco sharpens the throttle up more and quickens the changes of the CVT that is largely devoid of the usual and annoying drone. While likely to be ignored by most buyers, the lack of gear shift paddles still rated as somewhat of a surprise that was missed on the twisty bits.

On the open road leading towards Barrydale in boiling 40°C heat, the C-HR Luxury’s ride was impressive despite leaning to the firm side as per its sporty credentials. A jaunt up the scenic Tradouw Pass on the journey towards the Mother City again counted in the little Toyota’s favour as it felt nimble and communicative through the wheel with the drivetrain playing ball.

As successful as Toyota has been with improving an already accomplished product, the biggest hillock facing the C-HR is the raft of other models in this segment that boast more everyday appeal and usability at a lower price point. While the badge resplendent on its thin grille and smart attire is sure to guarantee a second look, the lack of mainstream necessities will continue to count against it.

