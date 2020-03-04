 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 4.3.2020 10:08 am

Facelift Mazda2 proves it can still tango

Mark Jones
PREMIUM!
Facelift Mazda2 proves it can still tango

You can’t but help feel that something like a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine would make for a slightly better driving experience.

I will always have a soft spot for Mazda products. My parent’s first new car they could afford at the time was a 1980 Mazda GLC. I remember loving seeing the shiny paint work and new car smell. It was something I had never experienced before in my life. During this same time I also had a crazy uncle who used to come down to Durban, my home town, from Johannesburg, and party as hard and in as many pubs and clubs as he could in one weekend. His mode of transportation was an obscenely quick for the day Mazda...
Related Stories
Mazda3 inspired all-new 2 set to touch down in 2021 24.2.2020
Leaked patents highlights Mazda’s new straight-six engine and eight-speed auto ‘box 5.2.2020
Mazda RX-9 possibly happening without rotary power 30.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.