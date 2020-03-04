Koenigsegg’s first ever four-seater debuts as a 1 270 kW ‘Mega-GT’

In a surprise reveal on the back of the cancelled Geneva Motor Show, Koenigsegg has taken the covers off of its first ever four-seater production car that has been billed as a Mega GT.

Touted by the iconic Swedish hypercar maker as having the ability to “easily outperform most two-seat megacars” but still able to be taken on “long-range public roads – family trips, in comfort, style and safety”, the Gemera utilises a hybrid setup that combines a brand-new 2.0-litre Freeevalve turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with three electric motors for a mind-blowing total system output of 1 270kW/3 500 Nm.

While the blown three-pot, codenamed the Tiny Friendly Giant, produces 441kW/600Nm on its, the trio of electric motors yield a combined 800 kW which Koenigsegg claims results in an all-electric top speed of 300 km/h with the range itself being 50 km/h in.

Able to run on conventional pump fuel, electricity or second generation ethanol as well as methanol, the Gemera will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 1.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 400 km/h with a torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system, incorporating four-wheel-steering, providing added grip.

“The Gemera is a completely new category of car where extreme megacar meets spacious interior and ultimate environmental consciousness,” Koenigsegg founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg, remarked.

Said to take styling inspiration from the prototype Koenigsegg CC unveiled in 1996, the carbon-fibre Gemera boasts a fastback-inspired roofline, a “wraparound jet fighter inspired windscreen”, is devoid of a B-pillar and features a full length version of Koenigsegg’s Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors.

As for its everyday usability claims, standard equipment in the Gemera includes tri-zone climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four cooled and heated cupholders, an 11-speaker sound system, all around memory foam heated seats with the fronts being electric, rear seat infotainment displays, wireless smartphone chargers at the front and rear, six airbags, ABS, traction control and ADAS assistant systems.

Although no pricing has been revealed, production of the Gemera will be limited to 300 units.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.