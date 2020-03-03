Mercedes-Benz plugs-in CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA

Mercedes-Benz has added to its range of plug-in hybrid models by revealing charged-up versions of the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and the new GLA.

Outwardly unchanged from their siblings, the CLAs 250e and GLA 250e utilise the same drivetrain as the A250e and B250e in combining the 120 kW 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 15.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for a total system output of 160kW/450Nm.

Driving the front wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the claimed all-electric range, as per the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) regulations, stands at 69 km for the CLA, 68 km for the Shooting Brake and 61 km for the GLA with the emissions free top speed being limited to 140 km/h.

In terms of performance, the CLA will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and the Shooting Brake in 6.9 seconds, while the benchmark sprint in the GLA is dealt with in 7.1 seconds. Respective top speeds are 240 km/h, 235 km/h and 220 km/h. According to the three-pointed star, the use of a 7.4 kW wallbox will result in a charging time of one hour 45 min from 10% to fully charged, while using a bigger 24 kW unit drops the waiting time from 10% to 80% to a mere 25 minutes.

In Germany, sales of the CLA 250e and CLA 250e Shooting Brake commences in April and that of the GLA in May, although neither are expected to touch down in South Africa anytime soon.

