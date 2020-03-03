Motoring News 3.3.2020 08:24 am

Ford Australia pushing for F-150 to become a RHD reality

Charl Bosch
“We [will] continue to ask and make sure people understand there is a market”.

With an all-new Ford F-150 reportedly out next year, the chance of the world’s best-selling nameplate becoming available in factory-fitted right-hand-drive has once again flared up with the push coming from Australia.

Although reports about a right-hooking F-150 has been in circulation for a number of years, Ford Australia President and CEO, Kay Hart, has confirmed that while no plans are in place for a such a model at present, “we [will] continue to ask and make sure people understand there is a market”.

“We have continued, as we have for a number of years, to say that if there was a right-hand-drive (vehicle), then Australia, we believe, would be a good market for an F-150,” Hart told carsguide.com.au.

“We continue to put in our market wants. We have a process at Ford which looks at where we believe our customers are, and where we believe our strengths will be. Commercial and trucks is clearly one of our strengths”.

Last offered in Australia fourteen years in the shape of the Brazilian-sourced F-250 that made use of a 132 kW 4.2-litre straight-six turbodiesel engine, a model also offered in South Africa, the push, if approved, will see the F-150 go up against the Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado that have proved to be instant hits since permission was granted to Walkinshaw Automotive to commence right-hand-drive conversions.

