February new vehicle sales down, but only just

South Africa’s poor new vehicle sales start to the year continued into February with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 0.7% drop from last year’s 43 805 units to 43 485 this year.
A largely positive picture however applied to individual segments with new passenger vehicle sales improving by 7.6% from 27 567 to 29 665, while light commercial vehicles went the other way by slipping 17.7% from 14 122 to 11 625.
As was the case last year, sales of medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles were up with the former rising by 3.8% for a total of 686 units, while the latter grew by 3.7% in recording 1 509 unit sales. Exports continued on the downwards trajectory though with a fall of 8.4% from 33 675 to 30 832.
FEBRUARY TOP 50 BEST SELLERS
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Toyota Hilux
|2 895
|2
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|2 417
|3
|Volkswagen Polo
|2 120
|4
|Ford Ranger
|1 878
|5
|Isuzu D-Max
|1 333
|6
|Toyota HiAce
|1 199
|7
|Nissan NP200
|1 167
|8
|Ford Figo
|1 068
|9
|Ford EcoSport
|997
|10
|Toyota Fortuner
|975
|11
|Toyota Corolla Quest
|894
|12
|Renault Kwid
|892
|13
|Suzuki Swift
|761
|14
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|737
|15
|Hyundai Grand i10
|680
|16
|Hyundai i20
|676
|17
|Toyota Etios
|644
|18
|Toyota Yaris
|561
|19
|Volkswagen Polo Sedan
|540
|20
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|529
|21
|Toyota RAV4
|497
|22
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|462
|23
|Renault Triber
|432
|24
|Nissan Almera
|426
|25
|Hyundai Venue
|394
|26
|Kia Seltos
|377
|27
|Kia Picanto
|373
|28
|Datsun G0/Go+
|341
|29
|Mazda CX-5
|335
|30
|Mahindra Pik-up
|327
|31
|Renault Duster
|315
|32
|Hyundai H100
|300
|33
|Volkswagen Golf
|295
|34
|Toyota Avanza
|283
|35
|Renault Clio
|281
|36
|Mazda CX-3
|256
|37
|Toyota C-HR
|246
|38
|Hyundai Tucson
|228
|39
|Kia Sportage
|225
|40
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|223
|41
|Kia Rio
|217
|42
|Renault Sandero
|216
|43
|Audi A3
|215
|44
|Suzuki Ertiga
|192
|45
|Hyundai Atos
|186
|46
|Mazda2
|186
|47
|Nissan Micra Active
|185
|48
|Ford Everest
|179
|49
|Volkswagen Amarok
|176
|50
|Mahindra KUV100
|173
