Charl Bosch
February new vehicle sales down, but only just

South Africa’s poor new vehicle sales start to the year continued into February with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 0.7% drop from last year’s 43 805 units to 43 485 this year.

A largely positive picture however applied to individual segments with new passenger vehicle sales improving by 7.6% from 27 567 to 29 665, while light commercial vehicles went the other way by slipping 17.7% from 14 122 to 11 625.

As was the case last year, sales of medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles were up with the former rising by 3.8% for a total of 686 units, while the latter grew by 3.7% in recording 1 509 unit sales. Exports continued on the downwards trajectory though with a fall of 8.4% from 33 675 to 30 832.

FEBRUARY TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS
1 Toyota Hilux 2 895
2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 417
3 Volkswagen Polo 2 120
4 Ford Ranger 1 878
5 Isuzu D-Max 1 333
6 Toyota HiAce 1 199
7 Nissan NP200 1 167
8 Ford Figo 1 068
9 Ford EcoSport 997
10 Toyota Fortuner 975
11 Toyota Corolla Quest 894
12 Renault Kwid 892
13 Suzuki Swift 761
14 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 737
15 Hyundai Grand i10 680
16 Hyundai i20 676
17 Toyota Etios 644
18 Toyota Yaris 561
19 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540
20 Volkswagen Tiguan 529
21 Toyota RAV4 497
22 Volkswagen T-Cross 462
23 Renault Triber 432
24 Nissan Almera 426
25 Hyundai Venue 394
26 Kia Seltos 377
27 Kia Picanto 373
28 Datsun G0/Go+ 341
29 Mazda CX-5 335
30 Mahindra Pik-up 327
31 Renault Duster 315
32 Hyundai H100 300
33 Volkswagen Golf 295
34 Toyota Avanza 283
35 Renault Clio 281
36 Mazda CX-3 256
37 Toyota C-HR 246
38 Hyundai Tucson 228
39 Kia Sportage 225
40 Toyota Land Cruiser 223
41 Kia Rio 217
42 Renault Sandero 216
43 Audi A3 215
44 Suzuki Ertiga 192
45 Hyundai Atos 186
46 Mazda2 186
47 Nissan Micra Active 185
48 Ford Everest 179
49 Volkswagen Amarok 176
50 Mahindra KUV100 173

