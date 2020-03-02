February new vehicle sales down, but only just

South Africa’s poor new vehicle sales start to the year continued into February with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) recording a 0.7% drop from last year’s 43 805 units to 43 485 this year.

A largely positive picture however applied to individual segments with new passenger vehicle sales improving by 7.6% from 27 567 to 29 665, while light commercial vehicles went the other way by slipping 17.7% from 14 122 to 11 625.

As was the case last year, sales of medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles were up with the former rising by 3.8% for a total of 686 units, while the latter grew by 3.7% in recording 1 509 unit sales. Exports continued on the downwards trajectory though with a fall of 8.4% from 33 675 to 30 832.

FEBRUARY TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Toyota Hilux 2 895 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 417 3 Volkswagen Polo 2 120 4 Ford Ranger 1 878 5 Isuzu D-Max 1 333 6 Toyota HiAce 1 199 7 Nissan NP200 1 167 8 Ford Figo 1 068 9 Ford EcoSport 997 10 Toyota Fortuner 975 11 Toyota Corolla Quest 894 12 Renault Kwid 892 13 Suzuki Swift 761 14 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 737 15 Hyundai Grand i10 680 16 Hyundai i20 676 17 Toyota Etios 644 18 Toyota Yaris 561 19 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 540 20 Volkswagen Tiguan 529 21 Toyota RAV4 497 22 Volkswagen T-Cross 462 23 Renault Triber 432 24 Nissan Almera 426 25 Hyundai Venue 394 26 Kia Seltos 377 27 Kia Picanto 373 28 Datsun G0/Go+ 341 29 Mazda CX-5 335 30 Mahindra Pik-up 327 31 Renault Duster 315 32 Hyundai H100 300 33 Volkswagen Golf 295 34 Toyota Avanza 283 35 Renault Clio 281 36 Mazda CX-3 256 37 Toyota C-HR 246 38 Hyundai Tucson 228 39 Kia Sportage 225 40 Toyota Land Cruiser 223 41 Kia Rio 217 42 Renault Sandero 216 43 Audi A3 215 44 Suzuki Ertiga 192 45 Hyundai Atos 186 46 Mazda2 186 47 Nissan Micra Active 185 48 Ford Everest 179 49 Volkswagen Amarok 176 50 Mahindra KUV100 173

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.