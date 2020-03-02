Bigger engine could push next Subaru WRX STI’s output to 294 kW

The speculation surrounding the next Subaru WRX has continued to mount with a new report from Japan suggesting that the STI could produce as much as 294 kW when it premiers next year.

While it was reported last month that two outputs are on the cards for the regular WRX, Best Car alleges that the 2.4-litre FA24 turbocharged flat-four engine from the North American Legacy, Outback and Ascent will be tuned to 400 pferdestarke (PS) or 294 kW from 190 kW, with torque increasing from 376 Nm to 490 Nm. If indeed proven to be accurate, the outputs will trump those of the now discontinued 2.0-litre EJ20 engine which made 227kW/422Nm in the limited-run EJ20 Final Edition that bowed towards the end of last year.

“Mercedes-AMG is currently producing 421 PS (310 kW) and a maximum torque of 51.0 kgm (500 Nm) (from) a 2.0-litre turbo (engine). The feeling of the development site is that even if the engine of the STI is not the strongest, it cannot be significantly (less powerful),” an unnamed Subaru executive was quoted by the publication as saying.

In a related entry meanwhile, the Managing Director of Subaru Australia has indicated that he “would be surprised” if a manual transmission doesn’t make it into the WRX in spite of the CVT making up 60% of sales Down Under.

“We haven’t seen the final plans around what will come to market but I’d be surprised if there’s not a manual transmission option for performance vehicles. I can’t say too much but we do know manual transmissions are an important parts of a performance car range that I think Subaru has appetite to continue with,” Colin Christie told motoring.com.au.

Like the Levorg and the standard Impreza, the WRX and WRX STI will ride on the new Global Platform architecture and receive the brand’s latest Dynamic x Solid styling language as well as a vastly improved interior. Despite the mentioned unveiling, exports are likely to commence only in 2022.

