Mitsubishi Outlander updated one last time

With an all-new model reportedly out later this year, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) has revealed a mildly revised version of the Outlander both inside and out.

Still providing seating for seven, the external updates are limited to redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, restyled alloy wheels and on the inside, a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Receiving the bulk of the updates, the interior also comes with upgraded materials, one-touch electric windows all around, new storage areas, a secondary USB port for those seated in the second row, an electronic handbrake with Auto Hold and heated front seats that also feature electrically adjustable lumbar support.

Up front, the long serving 2.4-litre normally aspirated petrol engine has been retained with its 123kW/222Nm going to all four wheels via a CVT. Keeping hold of the Evo derived Super All-Wheel Control system as well as Active Yaw Control, the Outlander also retains its drive mode selector that comes with four settings; Eco, Comfort, Snow and Gravel. Claimed fuel consumption is 8.2 L/100 km.

Priced at R499 995, the Outlander comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.