Cladded-up Alfa Romeo Giulia could literally be hiding less than expected

The leaking on social media earlier this week of what appearance to be the production Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA has deepen further with a new report suggesting that the munch vaunted moniker will become even more hardcore.

Although Milan has not commented on the image leaked by the Cochespias Instagram page yet, carscoops.com reports that not only will the GTA happen, but that it will spawn a lighter more track-focused offshoot that will revive the GTAm designation.

A moniker that has not been seen since the 1970s, the report claims that the GTAm, which could feature the same rumoured 463 kW version of the Ferrari-derived 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 as the GTA, will follow the same route as the recently launched Honda Civic Type R Special Edition and come with reduced interior proofing, less equipment and possibly even a roll cage and without rear seats.

At present, nothing else is known about either the GTA or GTAm apart from that it could premiere in Milan on 24 June as part of Alfa Romeo’s 110th anniversary.

note: pre-facelift Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) pictured

