Coronavirus slams brakes on Geneva Motor Show

The spreading of the Coronavirus has resulted in the cancelling of next week’s 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) as per the Swiss government’s banning of all public events attended by more than 1 000 people until 15 March.

In a lengthy statement released earlier this afternoon, the organisers of the Swiss showpiece, which would have opened for the media on 3 March and then for the public from 5-15 March, said the event will be postponed outright as there is it is simply too big to allow for a date rescheduling.

“We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors’ top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision,” the GIMS Board of Foundation Chairman, Maurice Turrettini, said.

The statement also added that, “a week ago, during the press conferences announcing the 2020 edition, there was nothing to suggest that such a measure was necessary. The situation changed with the appearance of the first confirmed coronavirus diseases in Switzerland and the injonction of the Federal Council on 28.02.2020”.

“The financial consequences for all those involved in the event are significant and will need to be assessed over the coming weeks. One thing is certain: tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.