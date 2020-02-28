 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Motoring News 28.2.2020 07:00 am

Volkswagen South Africa lays bare plans for 2020

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
Volkswagen South Africa lays bare plans for 2020

VW has no plans to offer an electric vehicle locally just yet, but has two electric initiatives.

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has set the bar high for 2020. On the back of a myriad new vehicles locally over the next 10 months or so, VWSA plans to strengthen its position as SA’s new passenger car market leader with further innovations such as newly launched service and maintenance plans and a brand new app. “We don’t expect to show any growth in 2020 taking the financial climate into consideration and have set ourselves the target of maintaining our 2019 market share,” says Martina Biene, Head of the Volkswagen Brand in South Africa. “This year, 2020, will see...
Related Stories
New Volkswagen Polo Sedan revealed for Russia only 27.2.2020
They are out: Volkswagen reveals all-new Golf GTI, GTD and GTE 27.2.2020
Volkswagen revives Touareg R as moniker’s first performance plug-in hybrid 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.