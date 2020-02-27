Motoring News 27.2.2020 03:49 pm

New Volkswagen Polo Sedan revealed for Russia only

Charl Bosch
New Volkswagen Polo Sedan revealed for Russia only

Polo takes styling inspiration from the Jetta and North American-spec Passat, but instead rates as a reskinned version of the Skoda Rapid.

Previewed in a series of sketches earlier this month, Volkswagen has unveiled the Russian market Polo Sedan due to go on sale later this year.

A departure from not only the current model but also the Virtus sold in Latin America, the Polo takes styling inspiration from the Jetta and North American-spec Passat, but instead rates as a reskinned version of the Skoda Rapid sold in Europe since 2012.

Styled with a liftback appearance, the Sedan is based on the old PQ25 platform instead of the more modern MQB A0 in order to save costs, with dimensions of  4 483 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 602 mm, height of 1 484 mm and width of 1 706 mm. Boot space is rated at 550-litres.

In spite of its underpinnings, the interior not only derives touches from the Rapid but also the Volkswagen T-Cross such as the steering wheel and the touchscreen infotainment system that can be specified in two sizes; the basic 6.5-inch and the top-range 8.25-inch. Optional is the 102.5-inch Active Info Display digital instrument cluster.

Specification-wise, the Polo Sedan will be offered in four trim levels; Origin, Respect, Status and Exclusive with notable equipment consisting of LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera, a chrome faux diffuser, 15 or 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sense wipers and chrome window surrounds.

Underneath the bonnet, Volkswagen will offer a choice of two petrol engines; a normally aspirated 1.6 pumping out 66 kW or 81 kW and a 1.4 TSI that produces 92 kW. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard on both 1.6-litre models with the latter having the option of a six-speed Tiptronic. Like the Virtus, the 1.4 TSI is paired solely to a self-shifter, which in this case is a seven-speed DSG.

Being exclusive to Russia as mentioned, the Polo Sedan is not forecasted to arrive in South Africa anytime soon as a replacement for the current model.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
They are out: Volkswagen reveals all-new Golf GTI, GTD and GTE 27.2.2020
Volkswagen revives Touareg R as moniker’s first performance plug-in hybrid 27.2.2020
R-rated Volkswagen Arteon all but confirmed in new spy image 21.2.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?

Columns Our parole system needs an overhaul

Local News Title deed tangle has residents fearing they’ll lose their homes

Budget 2020 Bigger fuel levies, smaller transport spend worry AA

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition