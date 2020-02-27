Revived Jeep Wagoneer getting closer as entirely different model looms for RHD markets

The speculation surrounding the Jeep Wagoneer and its upscale Grand Wagoneer has gone up another notch with a reported tease having dropped at the recent Canadian International Auto Show.

While production of the much delayed seven-seat replacement for the long since discontinued Commander will commence early next year alongside the Ram HD at Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles’ Warren Assembly Plant in Michigan, Jeep division Head for North America, Jim Morrison, in an interview with Auto Guide, said that the tease, of which the nature was not revealed, proves that the automaker “pay(s) attention to what our customers are saying”.

“They’ve said they wanted a pickup truck? We’ve given the Gladiator. They’ve said they wanted a Wrangler with a diesel? We’ve given them EcoDiesel. So obviously we pay attention to them and close attention to what our customers are looking for. It makes a lot of sense to be next out of the chute with the Grand Wagoneer, but more on that soon,” he said.

Although it was reported last year that the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which have been spotted by various online platforms undergoing pre-production testing wearing extensive layers of camouflage, are “under study” for possible introduction with right-hand-drive, fresh claims out of India has alleged that an entirely different model, based on the same platform as the Compass (pictured), could instead occupy the position for right hooking nations.

According to Autocar India and indianautosblog.com, the model in question is being developed in Brazil and while it will also provide seating for seven, will use more of the Compass’ components and thus ride on a unibody platform as opposed to the traditional ladder-frame.

Despite this, the former reports that the internally codenamed Jeep Low-D, a reference to its segment placing, will still be able to go off-road and feature upgraded materials with likely the same assortment of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains as the Compass.

It is also expected to join its sibling made at the Ranjangaon Plant near Pune for the local and export markets, meaning it could come to South Africa when production reportedly commences next year.

