Mazda3 inspired all-new 2 set to touch down in 2021

Facelifted early last year before debuting on local shores in December, a new report from Japan has shed more light on the all-new Mazda2 due out in 2021.

Entering its fifth generation next year, Best Car claims that the 2 will not only move to a new platform, but feature an evolution of Hiroshima’s Kodo design language that will reportedly be heavily derived from the new 3, in addition to a completely redesigned interior.

Up front, motivation will come from Mazda’s SkyActiv-X petrol engine equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, but with size reduced from 2.0-litres in the 3 to 1.5-litres and the cylinder count reduced from four to three. A normally aspirated petrol engine, along with a new turbodiesel, both displacing 1.5-litres, will also be available, together with an electric model using a rotary range extender similar to the MX-30.

According to online publication, the new 2 is projected to make its unveiling in September next year.

