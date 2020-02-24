Motoring News 24.2.2020 12:14 pm

Are you the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA?

GTA version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia appears to be true.

Mentioned as a rumour last month, the reborn GTA version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia appears to be true as evident by a single image uploaded onto social media.

Tipped for introduction in Milan on 24 June as part of the marque’s 110th birthday celebrations, the image posted by the CocheSpias Instagram page shows the nose of a heavily cladded Giulia parked in what appears to be the a pitline garage of a racetrack reported to be in Spain, which motor1.com alleges points to the imminent commencing of testing.

Given the presence of what seems to be drapes in front of the garage to hide it from prying eyes, it seems all the more real that the GTA will become a reality later this year with power reportedly in the region of 463 kW versus the 375 kW made by the  Quadrifoglio Verde (QV).

