Jaguar F-Pace handed the Chequered Flag touch

Having introduced the special edition Chequered Flag moniker on the pre-facelift F-Type and XE last year, Jaguar has revived the designation for use on the F-Pace now available in South Africa.

Essentially a cosmetic overhaul, the exterior benefits from a redesigned front bumper, five-spoke gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels, black detailing on the side vents, at the base of the doors and on the roof rails, a gloss black grille and a choice of three colours; Yulong White, Eiger Grey and Santorini Black.

Inside, and bar the addition of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, ten-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, 10-way electrically adjustable front seats and Meridian sound system, the Chequered Flag’s unique add-ons comes in the form of perforated leather seats, Chequered Flag branded treadplates and Dark Hex aluminium detailing.

Based on the regular R-Sport models, the Chequered Flag standard specification is unchanged apart from the items mentioned, with motivation also remaining as is in the form of two turbodiesel engines and one turbocharged petrol, all paired to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox with drive going to all four wheels.

Kicking the range off is the 20d whose 2.0-litre Ingenium oil-burner produces 132kW/430Nm, resulting in a top speed of 208 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds. Powered by the same engine, the 25d has a rated output of 177kW/500Nm with the claimed V-Max being 217 km/h and 0-100 km/h taking 7.2 seconds. Carrying the 25t designation, the turbo-petrol Ingenium powerunit also displaces 2.0-litres, and delivers 184kW/365Nm thus allowing for a top speed of 217 km/h and 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds.

Like the rest of the F-Pace range, the trio of Chequered Flag derivatives are covered by a five year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

PRICING

F-Pace 20d Chequered Flag – R1 030 500

F-Pace 25d Chequered Flag – R1 117 300

F-Pace 25t Chequered Flag – R1 125 300

