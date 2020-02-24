Motoring News 24.2.2020 06:49 am

Mahindra Scorpio refreshed one last time

Charl Bosch
Scorpio also retains the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, which now produces 103kW/320Nm.

Still fresh from debuting the automatic only Pik-Up S11 last month, Mahindra has updated its aging Scorpio with more power and better specification.

The last refresh before the introduction of an all-new model either later this year or next year, the now two-model Scorpio range remains aesthetically unchanged, but now boasts a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice control and satellite navigation that also serves as a display for the reverse camera, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Still offering the option of rear or selectable four-wheel-drive, the Scorpio also retains the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel engine, which now produces 103kW/320Nm with the only transmission available being a six-speed manual. Ground clearance on both models is rated at 180 mm.

A four year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan is standard across the range.

PRICING

Scorpio 2.2 CRDI S11 – R329 999

Scorpio 2.2 CRDI S11 4×4 – R349 999

