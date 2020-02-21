Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 goes coupe

With both the Coupe and AMG version of the new GLE already on sale, Mercedes-AMG has combined the pair to create the GLE 63 and GLE 63 S Coupe bound for next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

Dimensionally unchanged from the regular coupe with a longer wheelbase and overall length, the 63 differentiates itself by being fitted with the AMG GT R derived Panamericana grille and jet-wing front apron with black air intakes, 21-inch AMG light alloy wheels with the S receiving 22-inch rollers, a model specific black diffuser, power domes on the bonnet and the Night Package as an option.

Carrying over the interior from its AMG sibling with unique touches such as black Nappa leather AMG branded seats, AMG readouts for the MBUX infotainment system and the AMG Performance steering wheel finished in black Nappa leather or Nappa/Dinamica micro-fibres, the coupe also comes with the 48-volt AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with three modes; Comfort, Sport and Sport+ as well as a Race mode on the S, the Active Ride Control system and Dynamic Select with four modes; Comfort, Individual, Sport and Sport+ with a Race mode again fitted to the S.

Also carried over are the two off-road focused settings, Trail and Sand, that adjusts the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and ride height by up to 55 mm thanks to the mentioned air ride suspension, and the upgrades brakes. A standard fitment on both models is an electronic rear locking differential and AMG tuned electro-mechanical power steering.

Providing motivation, the coupe comes powered by the now widely used 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 420kW/750Nm or 450kW/850Nm in the S, aided by the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that boosts power by 16kW/250Nm for a few seconds.

Paired to a nine-speed TCT transmission that automatically double declutches on downshifts when in Sport, Sport+ or Race modes, the coupe will get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds or 3.8 seconds in the case of the S, with the former being limited to 250 km/h and the latter to 280 km/h.

While local availability has not yet been confirmed, expect only the S to be offered with a projected sticker of around R2-million.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.