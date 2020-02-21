Motoring News 21.2.2020 03:56 pm

Boosted Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (finally) priced

Charl Bosch
Forced-fed drivetrain comprises a 1.5-litre engine that produces 110kW/250Nm, paired to a CVT with drive going to the front wheels.

Mitsubishi has quietly added the long awaited turbocharged petrol engine to the Eclipse Cross range as the somewhat controversial SUV’s new flagship model.

Priced above the normally aspirated 2.0-litre, and offered in GLS trim level only, the forced-fed drivetrain comprises a 1.5-litre engine that produces 110kW/250Nm, paired to a CVT with drive going to the front wheels. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.7 L/100 km.

Aside from the engine, specification is unchanged from the 2.0-litre with the turbo featuring a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats with the front chairs being heated, all around electric windows, projector-type dusk sensing headlights with daytime running LEDs, 18-inch alloy wheels, rain sense wipers, push-button start, Heads-Up Display and folding electric mirrors.

Safety meanwhile comes in the shape of front and rear parking sensors with a reverse camera included, keyless entry, seven airbags, ABS with EBD and BAS, Hill Start Assist, the Lancer Evo derived Active Yaw Control system and Active Stability and Traction Control.

Available in a choice of four colours; White Diamond, Graphite Grey, Sterling Silver and Red Diamond, the turbo, like its free breathing sibling, comes standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Eclipse Cross 2.0 GLS CVT – R409 995

Eclipse Cross 2.0 GLS AWD CVT – R449 995

Eclipse Cross 1.5T GLS CVT – R459 995

