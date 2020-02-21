R-rated Volkswagen Arteon all but confirmed in new spy image

With a shooting brake version, likely to be adapted from the Chinese market CC Travel Edition, a possibility for Europe sometime this year, new spy images have surfaced showing what appears to be an R version of the Volkswagen Arteon undergoing winter testing.

Snapped by Germany’s Auto Bild in the snow of Sweden devoid of any badging and disguise, the R boasts not only the R-Line bodykit and a different grille, but also wider air intakes on the flanks of the front bumper, squared-off quad exhausts integrated into the diffuser and cross-drilled brakes with blue calipers.

Although no images of the interior was taken, conflicting reports about the choice of engine has emerged with the German publication alleging that power could come from the rumoured 245 kW 2.0 TSI engine that will power the incoming Golf R, while motor1.com and carscoops.com claims that a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 with up to 301 kW could be used instead.

Like the current range-topping 206 kW 2.0-litre Arteon R-Line, the R will come with Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard, along with a seven-speed DSG, which will no doubt result in the 0-100 km/h sprint time being faster than the present 5.6 seconds. Top speed is however set to be kept at 250 km/h.

According to the Auto Bild claim, the Arteon R could make its world debut at the end of the year and carry a sticker price of “just under” €60 000 (R976 783) in its home market.

