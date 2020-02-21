Mid-life tweak bring more kit to Honda BR-V

Four years after making its local market debut, Honda has given its popular BR-V a mild-life makeover with a range of new standard equipment.

Outwardly, the updates are limited to restyled headlights and new daytime running lights integrated into the bottom of the actual light cluster, with the main focus being on the inside where all models benefit from more sound deadening materials with rear parking sensors being standard on the mid-spec Comfort and flagship Elegance.

Additionally, the latter is now equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that also serves as a display for the reverse camera.

No changes have been made underneath the bonnet where motivation is provided by the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 88kW/145Nm. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range with a CVT optional on the Comfort and Elegance.

A five year/200 000 km warranty is standard on all models with a four year/60 000 km service plan available on the Comfort and Elegance but optional on the entry-level Trend.

PRICING

BR-V 1.5 Trend – R258 800

BR-V 1.5 Comfort – R291 500

BR-V 1.5 Comfort CVT – R310 300

BR-V 1.5 Elegance – R314 400

BR-V 1.5 Elegance CVT – R333 000

