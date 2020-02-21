Volkswagen commences teasing new Golf GTI

In a similar release to the GTD last week, Volkswagen has teased the all-new Golf GTI by means of a single front-end shot ahead of its debut in Geneva next month.

Appearing little unchanged from its oil-burning sibling, the supplied image sees the GTI retaining the famed red strip and GTI badge on the now visibly thinner grille, while sporting a deep honeycomb patterned lower air intake with the LED fog lights integrated into the latter for the first time.

Despite the leaking of several spy shots in recent weeks, Volkswagen, commenting in a statement, confirmed the inclusion of not only a “digitised interior” complete with the iconic chequered seats, but also its new Dynamic Chassis Control system and Travel Assist adaptive cruise control that allows for partial semi-autonomous driving at speeds up to 210 km/h.

Set to be powered by a turbocharged engine that “will exceed expectations” in terms of power delivery, the GTI, according to a presentation slide leaked last month, will produce 180 kW with Volkswagen’s statement claiming that the running gear will also exceed preconceived notions. Based on prior claims, the GTI will have the option of a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG.

As indicated before, it will spearhead the Golf 8’s South African market introduction before being joined by the Golf R due to bow at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, and the entry-level 1.4 TSI.

