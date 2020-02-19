 
 
19.2.2020

Hyundai drops N bomb on South Africa

Mark Jones
Hyundai drops N bomb on South Africa

You always know exactly what the i30 N is doing under you and the limited slip diff pulls you hard out of a corner.

Over the years, one thing motoring enthusiasts can be thankful for, is that the hot hatch war remains a fiercely contested part of the motoring landscape. Locally it has been down to Renault’s Megane RS and Honda’s Civic Type R, both of which sell in tiny numbers, to try to rough up Volkswagen’s massively popular and competent Golf GTI. Now it’s the turn of a Korean-conceived, Czech-born and German-trained challenger to have a go. The Hyundai i30 N steps into the local ring for the first time with a very impressive array of skills on offer. You get the snap,...
