Geneva bound Toyota Yaris based SUV previewed in new teaser

Toyota has released the first official teaser image of a new B-segment SUV that will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Previewed in an outline sketch as well as a single rear end shot that draws visual similarities with not only the RAV4 and Highlander/Kluger but also the long since discontinued Subaru Tribeca, the unnamed newcomer will slot-in below the C-HR and ride on the GA-B platform that underpins the new Yaris.

In a short statement, Toyota confirms that it will come with all-wheel-drive and based on the image, a hybrid drivetrain that will more than likely be the same 1.5-litre used in the Yaris. No further details were revealed, but according to the automaker’s Vice President for Europe, Matt Harrison, who spoke to Britain’s Autocar, the newcomer will be an “entirely new and distinctive B-SUV” and not simply “a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension”.

What is not expected though is the prospect of the new model being a Europeanised version of the Asian market Raize or indeed the still-born FT-4X destined for North America, as it will be built alongside the Yaris in France according to the British publication.

