Motoring News 18.2.2020 02:47 pm

Subaru gearing up for all-new Levorg in October

Charl Bosch
Subaru gearing up for all-new Levorg in October

Engine will produce 147kW/280Nm and likely transmit that through a CVT to all four wheels.

Previewed as a concept at the Tokyo Motor Show last year and by the prototype STI Sport at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January, a report from Japan has alleged that Subaru will take the wraps off of the second generation Levorg in October this year.

Set to become the latest model to move onto Subaru’s new Global Platform, and one of the first to feature the brand’s latest Dynamic x Solid styling language, Japan’s Best Car reports that the Levorg will measure 4 720 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 675 mm, height of 1 490 mm and width of 1 800 mm.

Already confirmed to receive Subaru’s first electronically controlled damper system and drive mode selector, the report also sheds light on the all-new 1.8-litre turbocharged flat-four engine that will allegedly replace the outgoing model’s 1.6 and 2.0-litre units. Reportedly destined for the incoming Toyota GT86 and Subaru BRZ, the engine, in the Levorg, will produce 147kW/280Nm and likely transmit that through a CVT to all four wheels. Unlike the BRZ though, a manual transmission is unlikely to be offered.

Despite being branded as a concept, and with the windows tinted to avoid images of the interior emerging, expect more details to be revealed or leaked in the coming weeks and months.

Note: Images sourced from motor1.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Subaru gearing-up for two model WRX 10.2.2020
Downsized turbo power mulled for next Toyota GT86/Subaru BRZ 24.1.2020
Prototype Subaru Levorg gets serious in Tokyo 10.1.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition