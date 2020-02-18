Motoring News 18.2.2020 08:12 am

Gazoo Racing Toyota C-HR on course for 2023 reveal

GR C-HR could follow the Corolla and GR Yaris in becoming the third model to make use of the 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine.

With a Gazoo Racing (GR) version of the Corolla tipped for introduction in 2023, a report from the United Kingdom has claimed that the C-HR could be heading down the same route in the same year.

Based on the claim from Auto Express, the GR C-HR could follow the Corolla and GR Yaris in becoming the third model to make use of the brand-new 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, albeit detuned from 192kW/360Nm to the 184 kW mulled for the Corolla.

While it will continue to be based on the TNGA platform, the GR C-HR will be extensively revised underneath its skin in the form of a tweaked chassis, upgraded brakes and steering, as well as model bespoke cosmetics and interior trim.

