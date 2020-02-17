Fiat Strada revealed as mini Toro in new teaser

Days after releasing the first official teaser image, Fiat has revealed the all-new Strada in a single disguise free illustration ahead of its South American market debut later this year.

The current top-selling pick-up in Brazil despite the current model still being based on the long since discontinued Palio, and using underpinnings that are 14 years old, the supplied photo confirms the previous side angle shot and sees the Strada resembling the bigger Toro in both profile and design.

Shown in double cab bodystyle with a single cab set to be offered as well, the Strada will reportedly ride on the same platform as the Argo and feature an interior similar to the Mobi that replaced the Uno four years ago as Fiat’s entry-level model in Brazil.

Reportedly debuting in April in spite of conflicting reports suggesting the Sao Paulo Motor Show in November, no technical details of the Strada has yet emerged, although speculation is that it will retain the 66 kW 1.4-litre Fire engine on base models, with the rest of the line-up receiving the Argo’s 1.3-litre Firefly engine that produces 80kW/139Nm.

Other engine options could include the bigger 1.8-litre E.torQ Evo that makes 104kW/189Nm and two turbocharged Firefly units; the 1.0-litre three-cylinder that punches out 88kW/190Nm and the aforementioned 1.3 that churns out 110kW/270Nm.

While more details are set to emerge in the coming weeks and months, a possible return to South Africa as a rival for the Nissan NP200 is unlikely to materialise.

