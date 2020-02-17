North American Toyota Supra gets power hike, no word on South Africa yet

Toyota has introduced a power upgrade for the Supra in North America in addition to launching the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Effectively the same revisions as what BMW Australia applied to the Z4 M40i in December last year, the inclusion of new pistons with a reduced compression ratio and a dual-branch exhaust system with six outputs instead of two has resulted in power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six increasing from 250 kW to 285 kW with torque remaining unchanged at 500 Nm.

Still hooked to the eight-speed sport Steptronic gearbox, the Supra is now marginally faster with 0-60 mph (96 km/h) taking 3.9 seconds as opposed to 4.1 seconds, while the top speed remains pegged at 250 km/h.

In addition to the engine, Toyota has tweaked the Supra’s dynamics with the inclusion of a recalibrated electric power steering system, reprogrammed Vehicle Stability Control and Adaptive Variable Suspension, as well as aluminium strut tower braces and retuned front and rear dampers.

Along with the upgrades, a limited edition A91 has been revealed based on the flagship 3.0 Premium with added features such as red Brembo brake calipers, a black carbon fibre lip spoiler and carbon mirror caps, matte black alloy wheels, a black leather/Alcantara leather interior with blue stitching and two new colours; Refraction and Nocturnal.

While the A91 and the aforementioned 2.0-litre are not expected to arrive in South Africa at present, reports are that the powered-up 3.0-litre could be introduced, although no mention from Toyota has yet been made.

