Alfa Romeo brings the axe down on Giulietta

One of the oldest hatchbacks on sale in Europe today having been revived a decade ago, multiple reports from Italy have claimed that Alfa Romeo will be bringing the curtain down on the Giulietta this year.

The third model after the still-born GTV and 8C to disappear from the iconic brand’s line-up following the merger of parent company Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) with the PSA Group last year, online forums clubalfa and Virgilio reports that production at the Cassino plant could end as early as next month due to sales having dropped by 41% to a mere 15 690 units on the Old Continent throughout 2019.

Based on the former site’s claims, production could drastically be cut within the next few weeks from 70 to 40 units per day in an attempt to prevent an unnecessary back log of models. Accordingly, the facility will be retooled to produce an SUV set to be sold under the Maserati banner from next year.

The axing of the Giulietta will however not effect production of the Giulia and Stelvio at the same plant, although it remains to be seen whether the Tonale, which will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, would instead be produced at said plant followed by the still-to-be-seen Maserati.

