New tribe seeking Renault Triber priced

Now on sale in South Africa after making its debut in India last June, Renault has announced price and spec details of the new Triber MPV.

Riding on a lengthened version of the Kwid’s CMF-A platform and measuring under the crucial, in India, four-metre in overall length mark, the Triber offers seating for seven similar to its cousin, the Datsun Go+, with Renault claiming that up to 100 different seating configurations can be obtained.

Boasting four seat layouts; Camp (two-seats), Surf (four-seats), Life (five-seats) and Tribe (seven-seats), the Triber’s second and third rows can also be removed completely with overall boot space ranging from 84-litres with all seven seats up to 625-litres with the third row down. In addition, auxiliary cabin storage areas has freed-up a further 31-litres, with a cooled centre console and glove box also featuring.

In terms of specification, the Triber is offered in three trim levels with the Expression kicking the line-up off and coming equipped with a Bluetooth and USB enabled two-speaker sound system, 14-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, central locking, body coloured bumpers, front electric windows, a single 12-volt power socket, projector type headlights, second and third row air-conditioning vents, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, auto locking doors and rear parking sensors.

Moving one step up, the Dynamique replaces the standard radio with the eight-inch touchscreen MediaNav Evo infotainment system incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and further comes with two additional speakers, a second row 12-volt socket, roof rails capable of carrying 50 kg, an all-digital instrument cluster, rear electric windows, the cooled glove box, electric mirrors and chrome detailing on the ventilation dials and around the air vents.

Capping the range off is the Prestige that receives 15-inch flex wheel covers, one touch up function for the driver’s window, a reverse camera, two tweeters and additional airbags, daytime running LEDs, keyless entry, push-button start and a third 12-volt socket in the third row.

Up front, the Triber comes powered by the same 1.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine as the Kwid, albeit with power lifted from 50kW/91Nm to 52kW/96Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard with a five-speed automated manual (AMT) joining at a later stage. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.5 L/100 km.

Offered in a choice of five colours; Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Honey Yellow, Fiery Red and Electric Blue, the Triber comes standard with a five year/150 000 km warranty as well as a two year/30 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Triber 1.0 Expression – R164 900

Triber 1.0 Dynamique – R174 900

Triber 1.0 Dynamique AMT – R184 900

Triber 1.0 Prestige – R189 900

Triber 1.0 Prestige AMT – R209 900

