Facelift Mitsubishi ASX stickered

Motoring News 14.2.2020

Charl Bosch
Up front, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has retained the long-serving 2.0-litre petrol that makes 110kW/197Nm.

Its 2020 product portfolio for South Africa revealed earlier this week, Mitsubishi has now officially detailed the heavily updated ASX in an all-new streamlined range.

Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show last year, the exterior upgrades centres around the marque’s Dynamic Shield styling language where the front facia receives a redesigned grille and restyled LED headlights with daytime running LEDs and a new front bumper. Sole change at the rear is new light clusters with full LEDs, while new 18-inch alloy wheels rounds the updates off.

Inside, the most prominent change comes in the form of the new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that boasts Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Voice Recognition. Also standard is a panoramic glass roof and a new black leather upholstery, with standard spec consisting of cruise control, electric windows all around, automatic air-conditioning, Traction and Stability Control, keyless entry, Hill Start Assist and push-button start.

Up front, and in spite of Australia being the recipient of a new 2.4-litre petrol engine that delivers 123kW/222Nm, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has retained the long-serving 2.0-litre petrol that makes 110kW/197Nm. As before, the ASX sends its amount of twist to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

Available in a choice of five colours; Silky White Pearl, Titanium Grey, Sterling Silver, Red Diamond and Sporty Blue Mica, Mitsubishi has removed the previous GL, GLS and GLX trim levels and cut the range down to two models, the sole difference being the transmission.

Priced at R379 995 for the manual and at R399 995 for the CVT, the ASX come standard with a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a five year/90 000 km service plan.

