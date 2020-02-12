Scorching Hyundai i30 N (finally) races into South Africa

Lauded in various international reports after making its world debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show three years ago, Hyundai has officially detailed the eagerly awaited i30 N now available in South Africa.

The first official model to wear the South Korean marque’s N performance moniker and developed from its exploits in the World Rally Championship (WRC), the most powerful i30 to date is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 202kW/353Nm.

Part of the so-called Performance Package where the output in question is raised by 18 kW over the ‘regular’ i30 N, additional tweaks include an electronic limited slip differential, a variable exhaust system, N-branded red brake calipers and 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero rubber.

Further equipped with a five-mode drive selector; Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom, the i30 N will reach 100 km/h from standstill in 6.1 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h. With a dual-clutch gearbox currently under development and only expected to become available later this year, the sole transmission for now comes in the form of a six-speed manual. Fuel consumption is a claimed 8.5 L/100 km.

In terms of equipment, the i30 N comes a standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating Bluetooth, Voice Recognition and USB, leather and suede trimmed heated black sport seats with blue stitching, dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker sound system, auto on/off LED headlights, folding electric mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, Launch Control, push-button start, wireless smartphone charger, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, keyless entry, auto lock/unlock doors, rain sense wipers and cruise control.

Priced at R679 900 and only available at 14 selected Hyundai dealership across South Africa, as well as one each in Botswana and Namibia, the i30 N comes standard with a seven year/200 000 km warranty as well as a five year/75 000 km service plan.

