Motoring News 12.2.2020 12:51 pm

Five-door Suzuki Jimny set to become reality in 2021

Charl Bosch
Having ruled out the possibility of introducing a pick-up version of the Jimny last year, a new report from India has alleged that Suzuki is planning to launch a five-door model sometime in 2021.

According to cardekho.com, citing unnamed sources within the Japanese automaker’s Maruti division, the long wheelbase Jimny could revive the Gypsy moniker that last featured on a locally developed version of the archaic SJ410/413 that bowed out three years ago.

In a related article, indianautosblog.com reports that the planned Gypsy will suffice demand for a lifestyle vehicle within Maruti’s model line-up, and aside from being more spacious and longer than the Jimny, which has been ruled out for India entirely, prove more popular thanks to its added practicality.

Mechanically, the Gypsy will be identical to the Jimny and therefore come powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that develops 75kW/130Nm, paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox, with Suzuki’s selectable All Grip four-wheel-drive system optional as a two-wheel-drive drivetrain will be standard.

More details and spy images are likely to emerge within the coming weeks and months.

