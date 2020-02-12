 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Motoring News 12.2.2020 10:46 am

Hyundai takes the small SUV to a new Venue

Andre de Kock
PREMIUM!
Hyundai takes the small SUV to a new Venue

Wide torque range has the Venue pulling strongly from around 1 300 rpm, making the use of sixth gear absolutely plausible in city traffic.

Plagiarism is a dirty word in journalism. For those not familiar with the concept, it refers to the theft of other writers’ words, stories or ideas to be passed off as one’s own. This writer has over the years regularly indulged in others’ works. You see, I am often – as in this case – stumped for a witty, informative and cheerful introduction to a road impressions article. In my drinking days I could draw the curtains, lie down and Wait for the Voices to Come. But I can no longer imbibe in the demon sauce and have to rely...
Related Stories
Edgier Hyundai Creta unveiled at Delhi Auto Expo 6.2.2020
Sketches preview all-new Hyundai i20 ahead of Geneva debut 5.2.2020
Boosted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios joining facelift Creta at Delhi Auto Expo 27.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.