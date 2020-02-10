All-new Porsche 911 Turbo confirmed for Geneva

With online sightings ranging from partially disguised to almost fully revealed having been the norm for close to two years now, a new claim from the United Kingdom has alleged that the highly awaited Porsche 911 Turbo will bear all next month at the Geneva Motor Show.

Set to keep the previous generation 991.1 Turbo’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, Autocar reports that the blowers in question will feature hardware from the GT2 RS, but with output lowered from 515 kW or 700 PS to an estimated 425 kW.

According to the publication, the uptake in power will result in the 991.2 Turbo reaching 100 km/h from standstill in less than three seconds and on to a top speed “north of 200 mph” (320 km/h). Sitting below the GT2 RS though, the Turbo S will also continue, but with a rumoured output of 462 kW.

Like the standard 991.2 Carrera, the Turbo and Turbo S will be lighter and equipped with Porsche’s latest four-wheel-drive system and PDK gearbox. At present, it remains unknown as to whether a manual gearbox will be offered, but expect both coupe and cabriolet bodystyles to feature as before.

