Motoring News 10.2.2020 04:48 pm

All-new Porsche 911 Turbo confirmed for Geneva

Charl Bosch
All-new Porsche 911 Turbo confirmed for Geneva

Turbo S will also continue, but with a rumoured output of 462 kW.

With online sightings ranging from partially disguised to almost fully revealed having been the norm for close to two years now, a new claim from the United Kingdom has alleged that the highly awaited Porsche 911 Turbo will bear all next month at the Geneva Motor Show.

Set to keep the previous generation 991.1 Turbo’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, Autocar reports that the blowers in question will feature hardware from the GT2 RS, but with output lowered from 515 kW or 700 PS to an estimated 425 kW.

According to the publication, the uptake in power will result in the 991.2 Turbo reaching 100 km/h from standstill in less than three seconds and on to a top speed “north of 200 mph” (320 km/h). Sitting below the GT2 RS though, the Turbo S will also continue, but with a rumoured output of 462 kW.

Like the standard 991.2 Carrera, the Turbo and Turbo S will be lighter and equipped with Porsche’s latest four-wheel-drive system and PDK gearbox. At present, it remains unknown as to whether a manual gearbox will be offered, but expect both coupe and cabriolet bodystyles to feature as before.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Naturally breathing Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS priced 27.1.2020
Natural six-cylinder power returns for flagship Porsche Boxster and Cayman 16.1.2020
Porsche Macan GTS returns with more muscle 17.12.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition