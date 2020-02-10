Boosted Renault Triber arrives at Delhi Auto Expo

Launching in South Africa later this week with pricing still to be announced, Renault has revealed a more powerful version of the Kwid-based Triber seven-seat MPV at the Delhi Auto Expo.

Again displacing 999 cc’s, the HR10 three-cylinder engine has now been turbocharged, which has resulted in power and torque jumping from 53kW/96Nm to 74kW/160Nm. Like the normally aspirated model however, transmission options are unchanged and comprises of a standard five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

While South African specification will only be announced at the model’s unveiling, chances are that the turbocharged engine won’t be coming to market just yet, and that the free-breathing three-pot from the Kwid, which produces 50kW/91Nm in local guise, will be the sole option.

In India, pricing for the Triber starts at Rs 500 000 (R105 130) for the entry-level RXE and caps-off at Rs 678 000 (R142 557) for the RXZ AMT, but with stickers for the Kwid in South Africa kicking-off at R144 900 for the Expression, expect the Triber to retail from around R150 000 to R170 000.

