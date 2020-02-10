Motoring News 10.2.2020 10:05 am

Mitsubishi’s new model 2020 assault revealed

Charl Bosch
Mitsubishi’s new model 2020 assault revealed

The three-diamond’s product assault will commence in the first quarter with extensively updated ASX.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) has provided select details of its new model line-up arriving on local shores this year.

On the back of a 13.6% increase in dealer sales last year, the three-diamond’s product assault will commence in the first quarter with extensively updated ASX that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show last year, the facelift Pajero Sport shown in July and the turbocharged Eclipse Cross, whose introduction has been a mystery ever since the model’s local unveiling in March last year.

In addition, MMSA will also bring back the recently updated Mirage, as well as the Xpander MPV that has proved to be a sales-hit in South East Asia, which could debut either this year or in early 2021.

“We have high hopes for a positive turn in the market and are already experiencing traction of our evolving brand,” MMSA General Manager Nic Campbell said in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mitsubishi barred from using Absolute moniker for planned Raptor-rivalling Triton 22.1.2020
Mitsubishi confirms new Outlander for 2020 as diesel makes way for the plug 31.12.2019
Next Mitsubishi Pajero platform sharing with Nissan Patrol needs solid business case 12.12.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition