Mitsubishi’s new model 2020 assault revealed

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) has provided select details of its new model line-up arriving on local shores this year.

On the back of a 13.6% increase in dealer sales last year, the three-diamond’s product assault will commence in the first quarter with extensively updated ASX that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show last year, the facelift Pajero Sport shown in July and the turbocharged Eclipse Cross, whose introduction has been a mystery ever since the model’s local unveiling in March last year.

In addition, MMSA will also bring back the recently updated Mirage, as well as the Xpander MPV that has proved to be a sales-hit in South East Asia, which could debut either this year or in early 2021.

“We have high hopes for a positive turn in the market and are already experiencing traction of our evolving brand,” MMSA General Manager Nic Campbell said in a statement.

