Tata rooms-up Harrier with seven-seat Gravitas at Delhi Auto Expo

Tata, this past week, unveiled its new flagship SUV at the Delhi Auto Expo in the form of the seven-seat Gravitas. What is essentially a three-row version of the Harrier, Tata’s rival for the Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and Nissan Qashqai that rides on the same D8 platform as the Land Rover Discovery Sport, dubbed Omega Arc, the Gravitas joins its sibling in featuring the so-called IMPACT styling language that takes few cues from the Hyundai Kona and the pre-facelift Jeep Cherokee.

Equipped with a Terrain Response-like system with three modes; Normal, Rough and Wet in addition to offering the same 205 mm ground clearance as the Harrier in spite of being front-wheel-drive only, the Gravitas’ biggest difference is the two outer seats whose inclusion has allegedly not compromised the overall dimensions.

Like the Harrier, the Gravitas is powered by a single engine; a Fiat Multijet derived 2.0-litre turbodiesel dubbed Kryotec that has been upgraded from 103 kW to 125 kW with torque remaining unchanged at 350 Nm. A Hyundai-sourced six-speed manual transmission is standard with a six-speed automatic, an option not available on the Harrier, also offered.

According to indianautosblog.com, the Gravitas will go on sale sometime between April and September with pricing still to be revealed. Like the Harrier however, it has not been confirmed for South Africa as of yet.

Note: Image sourced from cardekho.com

