Expected shock: New BMW 4 Series spied with oversized grille

Previewed at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year as the controversially styled Concept 4, the production BMW 4 Series has leaked on several social media platforms sporting the polarising new grille.

As indicated by the snaps posted by the BMW Blog and the Cochespias Instagram page this past Wednesday evening (5 February), the extensively panned grille has been toned down somewhat from the concept, but still comes across as rivalling that of the X7 with the iconic 328 from the 1930s said to have served as inspiration.

A picture taken of the rear doesn’t disclose much apart from the light being similar to that of the 3 Series, while the prominent vent and just visible bootlid spoiler seems to identify the model as being equipped with an M Sport pack or possibly the M440i xDrive that will share the M340i xDrive’s 275kW/500Nm 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six.

Like its sedan sibling, the 4 Series will feature the same interior layout, equipment levels and assortment of petrol and diesel engines with the M4 set to join in 2021 producing 353 kW and 375 kW in the case of the Competition.

