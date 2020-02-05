 
 
Motoring News 5.2.2020 09:15 am

Toyota Corolla goes on a new Quest

Jaco van der Merwe
Toyota Corolla goes on a new Quest

Rich local affinity is even stronger with the realignment of the new Quest with various parts of the car now being sourced locally.

Last month, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) proudly announced they finished 2019 as the country’s leading new car retailer for the 40th consecutive year. A huge part of this success can be attributed to SA’s love-affair with the Corolla, of which an astounding 1.1 million were sold locally from 1973 to 2019. Despite the 12th generation Corolla riding on the global Toyota New Global Architecture platform that launched locally last year in Hatch guise and its sedan sibling set to arrive next month, Toyota still has plans for the 11th generation model. Like was the case with the 10th generation...
