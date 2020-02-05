Toyota Corolla goes on a new Quest

Last month, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) proudly announced they finished 2019 as the country’s leading new car retailer for the 40th consecutive year. A huge part of this success can be attributed to SA’s love-affair with the Corolla, of which an astounding 1.1 million were sold locally from 1973 to 2019. Despite the 12th generation Corolla riding on the global Toyota New Global Architecture platform that launched locally last year in Hatch guise and its sedan sibling set to arrive next month, Toyota still has plans for the 11th generation model. Like was the case with the 10th generation...

Last month, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) proudly announced they finished 2019 as the country’s leading new car retailer for the 40th consecutive year. A huge part of this success can be attributed to SA’s love-affair with the Corolla, of which an astounding 1.1 million were sold locally from 1973 to 2019.

Despite the 12th generation Corolla riding on the global Toyota New Global Architecture platform that launched locally last year in Hatch guise and its sedan sibling set to arrive next month, Toyota still has plans for the 11th generation model.

Like was the case with the 10th generation that was rebranded as the Corolla Quest back in 2014, the 11th generation version will now be rebadged to the Corolla Quest. And like the 11th generation Corolla and current Quest, the new Quest will also be built at TSAM’s Prospecton assembly plant in Durban, exclusively for the South African market. The model’s rich local affinity is even stronger with the realignment of the new Quest based on customer feedback and with various parts of the car now being sourced locally instead of being imported, as part of TSAM’s efforts to keep the price down.

With visual differences between the outgoing Corolla and new Quest being subtle, it is under the bonnet and on the safety front where the biggest changes lie. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder 90kW/154Nm petrol engine that was the only drivetrain in the current Quest line-up, and which is also available in the current Corolla sedan, will make way for a 1.8-litre drivetrain, which produces 103 kW of power and 173 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT which replaces the four-speed automatic box that does duty in the outgoing Quest range.

It will be available on all three trim levels, standard, Prestige and Exclusive. All new models will feature driver, passenger and driver-knee airbags, while the Prestige and Exclusive models receive side airbags, too. Vehicle stability control with hill assist control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, Isofix, daytime running lights and rear fog lights are standard.

On the general specifications front, all models will also feature auto door lock with remote operation, electric windows, air-conditioner, steering wheel switches, follow-me-home headlamps, radio/CD with USB, Aux and a minimum of four integrated speakers.

Prestige derivatives receive an upgrade to a touchscreen DVD audio system with six speakers, reverse camera, cruise control, leather steering wheel, combination fabric and leather seats plus 16-inch alloy wheels. Exclusive models have auto air-conditioner, push start with keyless entry, thin-film transistor liquid crystal display colour instrument cluster, leather seats, rain-sensing wipers and LED headlamps.

The most noticeable exterior difference between the old and new Quest is the front fascia. The front bumper has been updated, depending on grade, and replaces the gunmetal accent trims. The standard and Prestige models use a continuous matte black lower apron, whereas the Exclusive model features partial colour coding. The headlight trim matches the radiator grille, with the front fog lights completely phased out. At the rear, the number plate garnish has been changed from chrome to body colour. It is equipped with three bespoke interior trim combinations.

The standard model makes use of a black-and-blue combination textile with a fixed rear seat, Prestige variants are equipped with a fabric and leather combination available in blue/black or grey with red accents. The range-topping Exclusive features a black leather interior with silver contrast stitching and a 60/40 split rear bench.

The Quest didn’t have to prove itself during our brief press launch drive – the comfort, spaciousness and ride quality is as good as you’d expect from any Corolla derivative. And at the exceptional value it offers, the local success story is one that is set to continue deep into another decade.

PRICING

Corolla Quest 1.8 – R249 900

Corolla Quest 1.8 CVT – R270 400

Corolla Quest 1.8 Prestige – R286 500

Corolla Quest 1.8 Prestige CVT – R296 800

Corolla Quest 1.8 Exclusive – R307 400

Corolla Quest 1.8 Exclusive CVT – R317 400

