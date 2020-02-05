Leaked patents highlights Mazda’s new straight-six engine and eight-speed auto ‘box

With an all-new rear-wheel-drive platform co-developed with Toyota in the works for possible introduction in 2022, a series of new patent sketches showing Mazda’s equally novel straight-six engine has surfaced online.

Posted by Japanese online forum, super.asurada.com, the sketches not only reveals much of the new engine in full, but also discloses lower down in the entry that the marque is developing a new eight-speed automatic set to be paired with six-pot.

In addition, an accompanying article dated 17 January makes reference to a new manual gearbox, possibly suggesting that the engine, which will power the new Mazda6, Lexus RC and IS, could come with the option of either the manual or automatic ‘box.

Similar to the SkyActiv-X engine in the Mazda3, the straight-six will come with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard, and, based on prior claims, a turbocharger for use in the rumoured Mazda RX-9 that appears unlikely to receive the returning rotary engine.

