Kia writes new Sonet at Delhi Auto Expo

Having officially kicked-off earlier today (5 February), Kia has used the opening day of the Delhi Auto Expo in India to unveil the concept version of the Sonet small SUV.

Previewed in a relatively short teaser campaign towards the end of last month, the Sonet will go into production around August according to reports, and ride on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue, whilst slotting-in below the Seltos in the brand’s crossover/SUV line-up.

Known internally as the QYI, the Sonet, in spite of Kia describing it as a concept, looks very much production ready with an overall look similar to the Stonic sold in Europe such as the long bonnet, a Stinger inspired studded Tiger Nose grille, angular headlights with integrated daytime running LEDs seemingly modelled on that of the Volvo XC40, a deep lower airdam with chrome intakes and prominent side vents on either side of the bumper.

Less controversial than the Venue, the Sonet nonetheless conforms to the recently revealed sketches by featuring flared wheel arches with black cladding to accommodate the oversized alloy wheels, flush door handles, red accent underneath the door sills and chunky roof rails.

The rear-end meanwhile takes after the Sportage in the form of a full-length LED light setup, spoiler integrated into the bootlid, a gloss black faux diffuser with red detailing and dual exhaust outlets incorporated into the bumper.

Despite no interior shots being made available, reports from India state that the Sonet comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an upmarket Bose sound system and ventilated front seats to name but a few.

Powering the Sonet will be the same choice of engines as the Venue, namely a normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol that produces 61kW/115Nm, the familiar 1.0 T-GDI that punches out 88kW/172Nm and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel outputting 85kW/260Nm. Transmission will include a five-or-six-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual (AMT) and a seven-speed dual-clutch.

At present, it remains to be seen whether Kia South Africa will deem it to bring the Sonet to South Africa as a rival for only the Venue, but also the Ford EcoSport, Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3, Volkswagen T-Cross and the incoming new Renault Captur.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.