Motoring News 4.2.2020 03:04 pm

Volkswagen Taigun touches down as India’s T-Cross

Charl Bosch
Taigun measures 4.2 m in overall length with a wheelbase of 2.6 m, the latter close to 100 mm longer than that of the T-Cross.

Volkswagen has ended speculation surrounding the future of the long rumoured Taigun by unveiling the model in question at a special launch ceremony hosted by sister company Skoda in the India on Monday evening (3 February).

Previewed by the concept of the same name at the Delhi Auto Expo six years ago, the Taigun, which until now was poised to receive the T-Track designation, is essentially a development of the T-Cross with a different front facia and less compact dimensions.

Riding on an Indian version of the MQB A0 platform that carries the IN prefix, a reference to Skoda’s latest concept shown at the same event, the Taigun comes with the same front-end as the Chinese market T-Cross and while the rear is virtually unchanged, it measures 4.2 m in overall length with a wheelbase of 2.6 m, the latter close to 100 mm longer than that of the T-Cross.

According to Autocar India, the Taigun boasts a higher ground clearance than the T-Cross, 205 mm versus 180 mm, and also features a revised suspension designed for Indian conditions. Unlike the concept though, the production Taigun does without the tailgate mounted spare wheel.

In addition, the Taigun will also come powered by the same choice of engines; the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI that produces 85 kW and the four-cylinder 110 kW 1.5 TSI Evo  mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG transmission. Like its sibling, drive will go the front wheels only.

Aimed at the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Captur and the segment leading Maruti Vitara Brezza, the Taigun will enter production next year and as indicated, in India only.

