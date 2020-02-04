Petrol, diesel prices to drop on Wednesday

The Department of Energy has confirmed the changes in price at the pumps from 5 February with all grades of fuel set to go down. Attributing the decline to a stronger Rand compared to the US Dollar, the Department has announced that the price of all grades of petrol will go down by 13 cents per litre, diesel by five cents and illuminating paraffin by three cents.

“The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 27 December 2019 to 30 January 2020 was 14.3276 compared to 14.4784 during the previous period. This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 7.26 c/l, 7.75 c/l and 7.71 c/l respectively,” the department said in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.