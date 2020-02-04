Motoring News 4.2.2020 08:45 am

Charl Bosch
New vehicles start new year off on the wrong track

NAAMSA posting a 8.1% decline from January last year’s 42 956 units to this year’s 39 475.

New vehicle sales have started the new year off in the rough with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) posting a 8.1% decline from January last year’s 42 956 units to this year’s 39 475.

The downturn also reflected across the various segments with new passenger vehicle sales dropping 5.1% from 29 616 to 28 116 and light commercial vehicles by a substantial 16.3% from 11 700 to 9 791.

Two-thousand-and-nineteen’s star performers, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles, failed to maintain their momentum into the new year with the former shedding eight percent to end the month on 503 units, while the latter went down by 2.6% to 1 065 units. Hardest hit however was exports which fell by 37.7% from 18 250 to 11 373.

JANUARY TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS
1 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 811
2 Toyota Hilux 2 681
3 Volkswagen Polo 1 761
4 Ford Ranger 1 735
5 Ford EcoSport 1 132
6 Renault Kwid 1 010
7 Toyota Corolla Quest 998
8 Nissan NP200 967
9 Suzuki Swift 824
10 Toyota HiAce 777
11 Volkswagen T-Cross 764
12 Ford Figo 722
13 Hyundai Grand i10 702
14 Isuzu D-Max 672
15 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 661
16 Toyota Etios 622
17 Toyota Fortuner 611
18 Volkswagen Tiguan 546
19 Renault Clio 506
20 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 503
21 Renault Sandero 479
22 Hyundai i20 439
23 Toyota Yaris 439
24 Datsun Go/Go+ 401
25 Toyota Avanza 375
26 Renault Duster 371
27 Kia Picanto 370
28 Hyundai Venue 367
29 Hyundai Tucson 362
30 Mazda CX-5 353
31 Toyota RAV4 337
32 Mahindra Pik-Up 329
33 Kia Seltos 320
34 Mazda CX-3 302
35 Kia Rio 285
36 Volkswagen Golf 265
37 Ford Everest 247
38 Toyota Land Cruiser 244
39 Hyundai H100 240
40 Hyundai Atos 229
41 Mazda2 226
42 Kia Sportage 208
43 Hyundai Creta 207
44 Audi A3 202
45 Suzuki Jimny 189
46 Nissan X-Trail 182
47 GWM Steed 172
48 Volkswagen Amarok 165
49 Suzuki Ertiga 159
50 Volkswagen Caddy 158

