New vehicles start new year off on the wrong track

New vehicle sales have started the new year off in the rough with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) posting a 8.1% decline from January last year’s 42 956 units to this year’s 39 475.

The downturn also reflected across the various segments with new passenger vehicle sales dropping 5.1% from 29 616 to 28 116 and light commercial vehicles by a substantial 16.3% from 11 700 to 9 791.

Two-thousand-and-nineteen’s star performers, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles, failed to maintain their momentum into the new year with the former shedding eight percent to end the month on 503 units, while the latter went down by 2.6% to 1 065 units. Hardest hit however was exports which fell by 37.7% from 18 250 to 11 373.

JANUARY TOP 50 BEST SELLERS

POS MODEL UNITS 1 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2 811 2 Toyota Hilux 2 681 3 Volkswagen Polo 1 761 4 Ford Ranger 1 735 5 Ford EcoSport 1 132 6 Renault Kwid 1 010 7 Toyota Corolla Quest 998 8 Nissan NP200 967 9 Suzuki Swift 824 10 Toyota HiAce 777 11 Volkswagen T-Cross 764 12 Ford Figo 722 13 Hyundai Grand i10 702 14 Isuzu D-Max 672 15 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 661 16 Toyota Etios 622 17 Toyota Fortuner 611 18 Volkswagen Tiguan 546 19 Renault Clio 506 20 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 503 21 Renault Sandero 479 22 Hyundai i20 439 23 Toyota Yaris 439 24 Datsun Go/Go+ 401 25 Toyota Avanza 375 26 Renault Duster 371 27 Kia Picanto 370 28 Hyundai Venue 367 29 Hyundai Tucson 362 30 Mazda CX-5 353 31 Toyota RAV4 337 32 Mahindra Pik-Up 329 33 Kia Seltos 320 34 Mazda CX-3 302 35 Kia Rio 285 36 Volkswagen Golf 265 37 Ford Everest 247 38 Toyota Land Cruiser 244 39 Hyundai H100 240 40 Hyundai Atos 229 41 Mazda2 226 42 Kia Sportage 208 43 Hyundai Creta 207 44 Audi A3 202 45 Suzuki Jimny 189 46 Nissan X-Trail 182 47 GWM Steed 172 48 Volkswagen Amarok 165 49 Suzuki Ertiga 159 50 Volkswagen Caddy 158

