New vehicles start new year off on the wrong track

New vehicle sales have started the new year off in the rough with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) posting a 8.1% decline from January last year’s 42 956 units to this year’s 39 475.
The downturn also reflected across the various segments with new passenger vehicle sales dropping 5.1% from 29 616 to 28 116 and light commercial vehicles by a substantial 16.3% from 11 700 to 9 791.
Two-thousand-and-nineteen’s star performers, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles, failed to maintain their momentum into the new year with the former shedding eight percent to end the month on 503 units, while the latter went down by 2.6% to 1 065 units. Hardest hit however was exports which fell by 37.7% from 18 250 to 11 373.
JANUARY TOP 50 BEST SELLERS
|POS
|MODEL
|UNITS
|1
|Volkswagen Polo Vivo
|2 811
|2
|Toyota Hilux
|2 681
|3
|Volkswagen Polo
|1 761
|4
|Ford Ranger
|1 735
|5
|Ford EcoSport
|1 132
|6
|Renault Kwid
|1 010
|7
|Toyota Corolla Quest
|998
|8
|Nissan NP200
|967
|9
|Suzuki Swift
|824
|10
|Toyota HiAce
|777
|11
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|764
|12
|Ford Figo
|722
|13
|Hyundai Grand i10
|702
|14
|Isuzu D-Max
|672
|15
|Nissan NP300 Hardbody
|661
|16
|Toyota Etios
|622
|17
|Toyota Fortuner
|611
|18
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|546
|19
|Renault Clio
|506
|20
|Volkswagen Polo Sedan
|503
|21
|Renault Sandero
|479
|22
|Hyundai i20
|439
|23
|Toyota Yaris
|439
|24
|Datsun Go/Go+
|401
|25
|Toyota Avanza
|375
|26
|Renault Duster
|371
|27
|Kia Picanto
|370
|28
|Hyundai Venue
|367
|29
|Hyundai Tucson
|362
|30
|Mazda CX-5
|353
|31
|Toyota RAV4
|337
|32
|Mahindra Pik-Up
|329
|33
|Kia Seltos
|320
|34
|Mazda CX-3
|302
|35
|Kia Rio
|285
|36
|Volkswagen Golf
|265
|37
|Ford Everest
|247
|38
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|244
|39
|Hyundai H100
|240
|40
|Hyundai Atos
|229
|41
|Mazda2
|226
|42
|Kia Sportage
|208
|43
|Hyundai Creta
|207
|44
|Audi A3
|202
|45
|Suzuki Jimny
|189
|46
|Nissan X-Trail
|182
|47
|GWM Steed
|172
|48
|Volkswagen Amarok
|165
|49
|Suzuki Ertiga
|159
|50
|Volkswagen Caddy
|158
